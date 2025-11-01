Crews battle 3-alarm fire in Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, New Jersey

A fire at an apartment building in the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, New Jersey has drawn a massive response from local agencies.

The blaze broke out sometime after 2 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1500 block of Gloucester Road. When crews arrived they experienced heavy smoke and flames coming from the third floor of the building.

CBS News Philadelphia

Multiple rescues were reportedly made, with one person being airlifted by medevac. We're still waiting for information from officials on those who are injured.

Crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.