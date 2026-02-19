Meet 2 Philadelphia area therapists revolutionizing how Black men get therapy and breaking the stigma

Two Black women in Philadelphia are becoming changemakers in their communities and revolutionizing the way Black men access therapy.

To understand their mission, look no further than their powerful and to-the-point moniker, Black Men Heal.

The nonprofit was created by a pair of visionary and dedicated women, both of whom are driven to spark change: Tasnim Sulaiman and Zakia Williams.

"They're our brothers. They're our cousins. They are my son," Williams said. "So Black men, it's like, this is for you by us."

"It started about wanting to create initiatives for men, Black men, men of color to come into therapy because that is something that has been more traditionally stigmatized for men," Sulaiman said.

The two women are good friends and both are clinical therapists, but that's not all they have in common.

"We both have fathers who struggled with mental illness and other issues as well," Sulaiman said. "And when I think about it, my father was a Vietnam veteran, 100% disabled, PTSD."

The organization started with an Instagram post offering free therapy for Black men. Much to their surprise, compelling and personally eloquent letters flooded their inbox.

"I remember another one that said, 'I didn't have a good relationship with my mom. And I've noticed that I have really toxic relationships with women, and I am verbally abusive to women,'" Sulaiman said. "They were so wrong. They were so vulnerable, they were so transparent."

That was what they needed to launch Black Men Heal in 2018. The group instills a rigorous process to connect Black men with a therapist — one they can trust."

Black Men Heal will often host mental health retreats, hikes and various events to speak to the root of mental health issues.

"We're born into trauma even before we've gone through our own experiences of trauma," Sulaiman said, "because we're carrying the weight of the trauma that our ancestors carried even before us."

Williams said they provide eight free therapy sessions with Black men and pair them with clinicians of color.

"It's definitely a changemaker because there's a stigma in terms of therapy and Black folks in general," Dr. Thomas E. Owens said. "You know, 'Why do I need to go to a therapist? I can get this from, you know, grandma, uncle.'"

Abdul Brahin Tabb found out about BMH at a conference for Black men in education. He's been working virtually with his therapist, Crystal Johnson, for nearly two years now. And Johnson says it's been almost 24 months well spent.

"When I say it was the most rewarding thing I've ever done in my life, just seeing our young Black men become their better selves," Johnson said.

"I go to the barbershop weekly, and I say all the time, I advocate," Tabb said. "I advocate, and I say, 'Men, go and speak to someone.'"

"You hear stories of transformation, but to actually be a part of it and knowing that you had some input in it," Johnson said. "I tell my clients all the time, I'm here to learn from you as much as you are learning from me."

Educating others. The lesson plan of Black Men Heal is a powerful and straightforward assignment, designed to break generational cycles and flat-out change the course of direction and perception about mental health.