Watch CBS News
Local News

Black History Month storytime streaming hour special

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

CBS News Philadelphia is excited to bring you something new for the little ones as we celebrate Black History. Join us for a special storytime streaming hour. 

Our reporters and anchors are reading children's books by Black authors.  

You can catch it every weekend in February on our streaming channel.   

It runs Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 12:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.