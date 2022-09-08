Watch CBS News
Local News

Black Heritage Trail highlighting historic, culturally significant places opens in New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Black heritage trail highlighting historic, culturally significant places opens in New Jersey
Black heritage trail highlighting historic, culturally significant places opens in New Jersey 00:54

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey is highlighting Black history throughout the state. The Black Heritage Trail now identifies historic and culturally significant places.

Black heritage trail

"Celebrating and commemorating Black history is not something that we should relegate to only the month of February or to Juneteenth," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Black history is New Jersey history. It must be honored every day of the year."

The governor signed legislation making the trail official. 

Sites will help connect stories of Black life and resiliency in the Garden State. 

Some are right here in our region, including the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May. She lived and worked there during the 1850s to help fund her expeditions to free enslaved people. 

Also on the trail is the Civil Rights Garden in Atlantic City.  

That's where sculptures, plants and flowers pay homage to the people and events of the civil rights movement.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.