Black heritage trail highlighting historic, culturally significant places opens in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey is highlighting Black history throughout the state. The Black Heritage Trail now identifies historic and culturally significant places.

"Celebrating and commemorating Black history is not something that we should relegate to only the month of February or to Juneteenth," Gov. Phil Murphy said. "Black history is New Jersey history. It must be honored every day of the year."

The governor signed legislation making the trail official.

Sites will help connect stories of Black life and resiliency in the Garden State.

Some are right here in our region, including the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May. She lived and worked there during the 1850s to help fund her expeditions to free enslaved people.

Also on the trail is the Civil Rights Garden in Atlantic City.

That's where sculptures, plants and flowers pay homage to the people and events of the civil rights movement.