Philadelphia Black business owner, chef puts new spin on Chinese takeout food

On this week's "Spreading the Love" Wakisha Bailey heads to Southwest Philadelphia where a Black business owner and chef is putting a new spin on Chinese takeout food.

Some of the most popular influencers are flooding their pages with the likes of this new Black American-infused Chinese food.

"I didn't dream that people would be lining up," Black Dragon owner and chef Kurt Evans said.

Chef and owner Kurt Evans spent over a decade perfecting his craft, mostly in fine dining and pop shops around the city. Until he finally fixed his eyes on a more permanent space on Rodman Street.

"We are taking over old Chinese stores or Chinese stores that are for sale," Evans said.

Evans said his dream would not be possible without his two partners, Kyle Moore and Andrew Trotter.

Trotter's wife, who is also a social media influencer, posted a video of the restaurant's grand opening – it quickly went viral.

"It's been nothing but madness. People lined up at 11:45 a.m. just to come in and taste his food and grab fortune cookies," Trotter said.

The fortune cookies are unique and filled with sayings you may have heard growing up, "If you knew better, you'd do better."

Evans said he knows the business is tricky but the odds are working in his favor.

"You are not going to please everybody. I think people are still getting used to the concept of what I'm doing," Evans said. "You have people come in and say, 'Oh it's a Chinese store,' not exactly."

Black Dragon also gives second chances to those who were incarcerated and mentors the city's youth.