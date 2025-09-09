How "Birth Trauma Mama" is helping women heal after difficult deliveries through social media

Thousands of women are finding community on social media after harrowing deliveries

A growing number of women who experience difficult deliveries are joining a social media group led by the Birth Trauma Mama.

Doctors say birth trauma affects about 45% of new mothers, leading to conditions like PTSD, and many say help can be hard to find, which is why Birth Trauma Mama has become so popular.

A relief to share happy times for Danielle McKenna and Kayleigh Summers, who had death-defying deliveries.

"I had a postpartum hemorrhage," McKenna said. "I was in heart failure for six months."

McKenna had her son, Hudson, three and a half years ago.

"I was so grateful to be alive. I was so grateful for Hudson. I was also grieving a lot, my introduction to motherhood, it was so different than I thought it was going to be," McKenna said."

McKenna, who lives in South Jersey, says she felt lonely and isolated until she found Summers on Instagram, also known as the Birth Trauma Mama.

Summers created a community of women sharing their delivery traumas.

"Being able to connect with Kayleigh was really important for me at that, at that moment in time," McKenna said.

CBS News Philadelphia featured Summers in 2021 when she first went viral on TikTok, after almost dying when her baby, Callahan, was born. She was saved with help from a tiny heart pump called an Impella.

"I wouldn't be sitting here creating this community without Impella," Summers said.

Summers, whose son is six, now has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Stephanie Stahl: "Why do you think it's become so popular?"

Kayleigh Summers: "Unfortunately, a lot of people are traumatized by their birth experiences. One in three, so over a million people a year, feel traumatized by their birth and no one for a while was willing to talk about it. Because it's really hard to say, 'Hey, the thing that I love more than life itself, the person that I was lucky enough to bring into this world, it also happens in a way that was the most devastating experience of my life.'"

They say sharing brings healing.

"There's a whole community of us out there that are willing to support you," McKenna said.

The Birth Trauma Mamas are bonding on social media and getting better together.

Many women feel health care providers dismiss their traumatic experiences, and say they are hoping increased awareness will improve that.