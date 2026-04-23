Bimbo Bakeries moving their headquarters out of the Philadelphia area to Dallas, Texas

Pennsylvania-based Bimbo Bakeries is moving its U.S. corporate headquarters to Dallas, Texas, the company announced Wednesday.

The bakery company employs over 20,000 people and owns major brands including Arnold, Entenmann's, Little Bites and Sara Lee.

Bimbo Bakeries USA said the move will help the company due to its central location in the U.S. and its closer proximity to the Mexico City offices of its corporate parent, Grupo Bimbo.

The company's senior leadership team and others are already working in the new headquarters on MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, Texas.

Bimbo USA established itself in Texas in 1998 when the company acquired Mrs. Baird's Bakery. There are already several bakeries, sales centers and distribution centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and around the state.

While it's moving out of Horsham, Pennsylvania, the company said it will keep a presence in the Philly region with its Conshohocken Sales Center, which opened in 2021.

"We are deeply grateful to the greater Philadelphia community. The Philadelphia area was our home for 17 years, and we will always appreciate the important role it has played in our journey," President Greg Koehrsen said in a news release.

Bimbo has been the jersey sponsor of the Philadelphia Union Major League Soccer team for over a decade.