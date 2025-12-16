Memorial honoring teenage hit-and-run victim in Northeast Philadelphia destroyed in "horrible act"

A Northeast Philadelphia family mourning the loss of a teenage son is facing renewed heartbreak after a driver destroyed a roadside memorial honoring him, one day after what would have been his 19th birthday.

Billy McWilliams was killed in July 2023 when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near Woodhaven and Byberry roads. Police say the driver never stopped. Nearly three years later, the case remains unsolved.

Family and friends gathered two days ago to mark what would have been McWilliams' birthday, singing to him at the memorial they've maintained since his death. Nearby security camera footage shows the tribute was run over and destroyed shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

"He was a great person. He loved everybody. He talked to anyone on the street," Emily McWilliams, his sister, said. "He was just such a kind person."

The memorial had become a daily place of remembrance for the family, somewhere they felt close to Billy. Emily McWilliams said losing it felt deeply personal.

"It feels like he's here when we're here," she said. "We get to talk to him with the post, his picture was on it, and now that's no longer here because of this disgusting individual that did this horrible act."

The security camera footage shows what appears to be a black SUV stopping next to the memorial, waiting for traffic to pass and then driving directly through it. The family believes the damage was intentional.

"Never in a million years would I think anyone would do something that horrific," McWilliams said. "To see that he was sitting here, planning to do it for a few minutes and then drives right through it — it is just disgusting."

Security camera footage shows what appears to be a black SUV stopping next to Billy McWilliams' memorial, waiting for traffic to pass and then driving directly through it. CBS News Philadelphia

Within a day, family and friends rebuilt the memorial, replacing the damaged items and restoring the tribute.

The incident has also reopened wounds tied to the unresolved hit-and-run that killed Billy McWilliams.

Emily McWilliams said the family can't help but wonder whether the person who destroyed the memorial could be connected to her brother's death.

"Maybe this was the person that did take his life," she said. "Honestly, that's what me and my family think it could be as well."

She again urged anyone with information — including the driver responsible — to come forward.

"If you know who did take his life, or if you're the person that did take his life, please just own up to your actions," she said. "It's been almost three years, and we just want justice for him."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.