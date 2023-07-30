Car involved in Northwest Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed teen found, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police said they believe they have found the car involved in Friday's deadly hit and run that killed a teenage boy in Northeast Philadelphia.

William McWilliams, 16, was hit early Friday morning while riding his bike near Byberry and Woodhaven roads, according to police.

McWilliams was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are still working to locate the driver in this case. They said they believe speed may have been a factor.