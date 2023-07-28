Watch CBS News
Local News

Bicyclist killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Northeast Philadelphia 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Byberry and Woodhaven Roads, near the School Bus Depot.

Police found a man laying in the outer westbound lanes of Woodhaven Road with severe trauma to his face, head, chest and back.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. Police are working to learn the man's identity.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor. They're looking for a Dodge with front-end damage.

Police are unsure if the bicyclist was in the bike lane.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.