Bicyclist killed in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning, police said. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Byberry and Woodhaven Roads, near the School Bus Depot.

Police found a man laying in the outer westbound lanes of Woodhaven Road with severe trauma to his face, head, chest and back.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. Police are working to learn the man's identity.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor. They're looking for a Dodge with front-end damage.

Police are unsure if the bicyclist was in the bike lane.