President Biden visits Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to support John Fetterman's campaign for US Senate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Just under 20 days until Election Day and President Biden is spending the day in Pennsylvania. He's hitting the campaign trail in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The president will be in Philadelphia for a fundraiser Thursday but details, including the time and location, are still unknown.

What CBS3 knows is that the president will be here for a fundraiser for John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Fetterman is running against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz.

There has been no statement officially from the Fetterman camp, although a source familiar with the event did confirm it to CBS3.

Dr. Oz's campaign has responded. His statement says in part,

"John Fetterman's desperate campaign is in a downward spiral and he is doing anything he can to try and undo the momentum Dr. Oz has gained over the past several weeks."

The latest CBS News polling shows control of the senate as a tossup with the president's approval rating at 40%, gas prices, abortion rights and inflation on top of voters' minds.

"There's multiple, multiple, multiple issues," President Biden said. "And they're all important. And we ought to be able to walk and chew gum at the same time."

The president is coming from Pittsburgh where he promoted his infrastructure plan while visiting the site of a bridge collapse from earlier this year.

