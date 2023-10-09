President Joe Biden to visit Philadelphia for 8th time in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Friday, October 13, for his eighth visit to the city this year.

The White House offered few details about Biden's visit but said the president will talk about his "Bidenomics" agenda.

Biden "will discuss how his Bidenomics agenda is creating good-paying union jobs, investing in infrastructure, accelerating the transition to a clean energy future, and combatting the climate crisis," the White House said in a news release.

The president, who is running for reelection, was last in Philadelphia on Labor Day. During his visit, he celebrated unions and job creation under his administration at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 office off Columbus Boulevard.

Biden has repeatedly claimed he's the most pro-union president in U.S. history.

On Labor Day, Biden touted a new rule proposed by his administration that would make 3.6 million American workers eligible for overtime pay.

"Now you're going to get paid overtime," Biden said in Philadelphia on Labor Day.

Biden is facing off against Marianne Williamson in the Democratic primary after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped out to run as an independent. Kennedy made the announcement Monday at an event at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

"I've come here today to declare our independence from the tyranny of corruption which robs us of affordable lives, our belief in the future, and our respect for each other," Kennedy said. "But to do that I must first declare my own independence. Independence from the Democratic Party and from all other political parties."

Biden will likely oppose the winner of the Republication nomination, independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West in the 2024 presidential election.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in presidential elections. The state House of Representatives recently approved a bill that would move up the 2024 presidential primary election, but it has ran into opposition from some Republican state senators.