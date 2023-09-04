President Joe Biden to celebrate Labor Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden will be in Philadelphia on Monday for one of two trips to the region scheduled for this week. Biden will be attending a Labor Day parade and family fun festival hosted by the local AFL-CIO chapter.

The president is expected to attend a rally at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 office off Columbus Boulevard.

The rally is expected to start sometime after 9 a.m. Monday. Biden is expected to give a speech at the rally.

President Biden is expected to arrive in Philadelphia within the hour to give a speech at a Labor Day union rally in South Philadelphia. We’ll have live reports at 9 & 9:30 am @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/XA142aUxGy — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) September 4, 2023

Afterward, union members and their families will march to Penn's Landing, where the festival will be held.

The visit will mark the president's seventh to the city just this year.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to be the most pro-union president in U.S. history.

Members of various unions began arriving around 7 a.m. Monday. Some of the union members brought their families with them.

Many said they're honored the president chose to celebrate Labor Day in Philadelphia.

"This is huge. The struggle is real and I want my children to realize, 'Hey listen, we're here. We're doing something,'" Cleon Williams with APWU Local 89 said. "And more importantly, I want to bring them up in the area and the range knowing that one thing, hey listen, the struggle is real. Dad's doing it. You're going to walk the footsteps of dad."

"I think it's hugely significant," April Gigetts with AFSCME District Council 47 said. "I'm excited to be here and we represent hundreds of different labor unions out here. Really, just kind of bringing attention to what we represent, the principles of labor, things around dignity at work, fair wages."

If you're out and about Monday morning, expect rolling roadblocks, particularly along I-95 between Penn's Landing and Columbus Boulevard.

Biden plans to visit Montgomery County on Wednesday, but the White House has not yet released any details about the visit.