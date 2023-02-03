Biden, Harris to announce funding to replace lead pipes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When they visit Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to announce federal funding that will help repair aging lead pipes and upgrade city's water system, according to the White House.

A total of $500 million will be given to Philadelphia through multiple sources.

According to the White House, their first stop in Philadelphia will be the Belmont Water Treatment Plant.

Tonight, the two will speak at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting at the Sheraton Hotel.

Expect some extra traffic in town as their motorcade makes its way through the city.

This story has been updated with the correct amount of funding the city will receive.