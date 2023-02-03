Watch CBS News
Politics

Biden, Harris to announce funding to replace lead pipes

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Biden, Harris visiting Philadelphia on Friday
Biden, Harris visiting Philadelphia on Friday 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When they visit Friday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected to announce federal funding that will help repair aging lead pipes and upgrade city's water system, according to the White House.

A total of $500 million will be given to Philadelphia through multiple sources.

According to the White House, their first stop in Philadelphia will be the Belmont Water Treatment Plant.

Tonight, the two will speak at the Democratic National Committee's winter meeting at the Sheraton Hotel.

Expect some extra traffic in town as their motorcade makes its way through the city.

This story has been updated with the correct amount of funding the city will receive.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.