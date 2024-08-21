President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris enjoy milkshakes from Delaware's Charcoal Pit at DNC

How Biden endorsed Harris at DNC How Biden endorsed Kamala Harris, new generation of Democrats at DNC 04:58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Biden is known almost as well for his well-documented love of ice cream as he is for his roots in Delaware.

He got a taste of both this week when someone brought him a milkshake — triple thick, black and white, according to his Instagram — from Wilmington, Delaware, to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris got one, too.

"What's better than one triple thick, black and white milkshake after a convention speech?" the post says. "A second to share with a friend."

In the video, Biden gushes over the shake, noting that he's been eating at the Charcoal Pit — a burger and shake shop on Route 202 in Wilmington — since he was in high school.

Harris, too, appears to be a fan.

"Oh, this is so good," she says in the video.

The shake appears to have come after Biden's speech at the DNC Monday, an address that recapped his accomplishments as president, criticized former President Donald Trump and passed the torch to Harris.

"I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, but I gave my best to you," he said.

This is not the Charcoal Pit's first brush with political attention.

Politico featured it — and Biden's appreciation for it — in 2023. And then-President Barack Obama visited the restaurant in 2014 to have lunch with a single mom who wrote him a letter.

Then-President Barack Obama talks with a family at Charcoal Pit restaurant in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 17, 2014 before having lunch with Tanei Benjamin, a single working mother who wrote a letter to him. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Then-President Barack Obama holds a baby as he arrives July 17, 2014, at the Charcoal Pit in Wilmington, Delaware, to have lunch with a woman who wrote a letter to him. Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images