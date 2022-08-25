Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County

Police searching for suspect who shot security guard in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown.

Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.

The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.

Call the police if you have any information about the case.