Berks County animal rescue group comes up with creative way to find pets homes

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) --  A Berks County animal rescue group has come up with a creative way to find fur-ever homes for its pets.

It's a bit of a blast from the past.

The Animal Rescue League of Berks County is taking us back to 80s dating shows with the video above.

Volunteers lent their voices to help the dogs make their case for a love connection.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 6:51 PM

