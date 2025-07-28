Petition calls for Pennsylvania high school to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from Hall of Fame

Petition calls for Cheltenham High School to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from its Hall of Fame

A Change.org petition is calling for Cheltenham High School in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, to remove Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from its Hall of Fame.

The petition, which the Cheltenham High School Alumni Association started, says, "Benjamin Netanyahu's presence in Cheltenham's Hall of Fame sends the wrong message to current students — many of whom have spoken out against his continued recognition."

"Netanyahu has been indicted on corruption charges and now faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza," the petition reads. "These are not credentials that belong in a school hallway."

Netanyahu was born in Tel Aviv, but he also spent time growing up in the United States. He graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1967.

Brian W. Scriven, the superintendent of schools in the Cheltenham School District, said in a statement that "no decision" has been made regarding Netanyahu's status in the school's hall of fame after he met with officials from the alumni association on Monday.

"We understand that this is a topic of deep concern to some members of our diverse school community as well as the broader public. Given the complexities involved and the heightened public discourse, we must proceed in a deliberate manner," Scriven said in part.

"At this time, as the alumni association prepares to induct a new class of hall of fame members, the district is focused on ensuring all internal processes — from selection committee meetings to candidate evaluation criteria — are conducted fairly and consistently and with collaboration among all constituents," he added.