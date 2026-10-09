Live: Officers close stretch of Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia amid police investigation
A stretch of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is shut down to traffic Friday morning amid a large police response.
The Parkway is closed to traffic at least between 20th and 22nd streets.
Video from Chopper 3 showed officers appearing to pursue a person in a grassy area of the park. That person was then placed in the back of a police vehicle before it sped away from the scene.
It's unclear what led to the police response.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.