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Live: Officers close stretch of Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia amid police investigation

By
Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
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Andrew Krietz

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A stretch of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway is shut down to traffic Friday morning amid a large police response.

The Parkway is closed to traffic at least between 20th and 22nd streets.

Video from Chopper 3 showed officers appearing to pursue a person in a grassy area of the park. That person was then placed in the back of a police vehicle before it sped away from the scene.

It's unclear what led to the police response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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