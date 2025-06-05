Bear breaks through window at western Pennsylvania retirement community

A retirement community in western Pennsylvania had a surprise visitor this week. St. Andrew's Village said a juvenile black bear broke through a window and had to be lured back out with Rice Krispies treats.

Presbyterian Senior Living, which runs the "life plan community" in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said the break-in happened a little after 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A black bear broke into St. Andrew's Village in Indiana, Pennsylvania. (Photo: KDKA viewer)

Brave and quick-thinking staff members grabbed sweet treats and lured the bear safely out of the building. No residents or staff members were hurt, Presbyterian Senior Living said.

"We are incredibly proud of our team's quick thinking and dedication to ensuring the safety of everyone in our community. To prevent future wildlife encounters, the game warden safely relocated the bear to a more suitable habitat today and all bird feeders on our campus were removed," Presbyterian Senior Living said in a news release.

A young black bear broke through a window at St. Andrew's Village in Indiana, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Presbyterian Senior Living)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says there are about 18,000 black bears in the state, and while they're usually afraid of humans, some that live close by can become habituated. If there are food sources like bird feeders or garbage cans, bears that are used to people can be drawn to backyards.

The Game Commission says Pennsylvania's black bears are rather non-confrontational, and attacks are rare. Most of the time, black bears are just looking for an easy meal.