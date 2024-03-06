Tips to avoid bear attacks from the Pennsylvania Game Commission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Experts say bear sightings aren't rare in Pennsylvania, but bear attacks certainly are.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the bear population has rebounded dramatically, and now they're finding homes everywhere in the state.

Lee Ann Galante survived a vicious bear attack in Butler Township on Tuesday night.

"It was very terrifying," she told KDKA-TV on Wednesday. "I honestly didn't think I was going to make it. I couldn't believe this was happening."

Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said what happened to her is rare. The commission only sees one or two bear attacks every year.

"Our black bears here are not excessively aggressive," Lau said. "They are rather non-confrontational."

On the brink of extinction in the 1980s, Lau said there are now 18,000 bears in the state. And he said they're not just living in the mountains or forests.

"We have bear populations that can thrive among people," Lau said. "Bears are attracted to food."

In terms of bear sightings in residential areas, Lau didn't know if it's happening more. But he thinks it's possible simply because there are so many more bears around than there used to be.

"It's not like an increase of population can occur all in one spot," he said. "There needs to be natural expansion in that. I think that expansion has put bears in more areas in the state."

And all bears are looking for is an easy meal: bird feeders, trash and the scent of a meal cooked on a grill.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is still investigating the attack. Officials said it was protocol to euthanize the mother bear because of concern for other potential attacks.

Her cubs could be released into the wild by Thursday if they're cleared after rabies testing.