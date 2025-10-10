Pennsylvania nonprofit empowers families impacted by substance abuse and addiction through sharing stories

Families impacted by substance abuse and addiction are finding strength in sharing their stories with each other. This is a group of mainly parents, with children who are addicted or in recovery.

The Pennsylvania-based organization empowers families with resources, connections and education.

Sharing the trauma of having a loved one with a substance use disorder. They learn to overcome fear and find strength as they talk openly about loving someone who's struggling with addiction or recovery.

"You feel alone. You don't know anybody. It's not generally something that's talked about until you do and you tell somebody your story and all of a sudden they tell you theirs," said dad Charles King.

Charles King and his wife, Michelle, have a daughter in recovery.

"When I was lost, confused, desperate, I was so grateful to be able to find something that really met my needs tremendously," said Michelle King.

This support group is called Be Part of the Conversation.

"I really wanted to help other family members not feel that they were alone and in the dark," said founder Kim Porter.

Porter started the nonprofit 14 years ago, after struggling with her son's addiction. He's now in recovery.

Be Part of the Conversation has several different kinds of programs and groups to educate and support families, and also fight stigma and misinformation about substance abuse and addiction.

"I know that we're making a difference, and I know that there's an impact on not only the individual with the substance use disorder, but all the people that love them," said Porter.

Finding love and strength with others who know the pain of addiction.

In addition to the group meetings, there are also educational programs that include mental health and substance treatment professions.