Battleship New Jersey holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Americans are taking time during the day Wednesday to pause and remember the attack on Pearl Harbor and those who lost their lives. The United States was pulled into World War II when Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941.

The attack killed more than 2,400 Americans.

A handful of survivors are attending a commemoration ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. Many of those still alive are at least 100 years old.

Locally, officials from Camden and Gloucester Counties joined veterans to mark Pearl Harbor remembrance day.

During the ceremony, they presented an award to the organizers of Honor Flight of Southern New Jersey.

It has taken more than 1,400 veterans from our region on free trips to tour memorials in Washington, D.C.