Philadelphia's Bartram High School dismisses early after gun detector alerts police

By Joe Brandt

Bartram High School in Southwest Philadelphia dismisses early after student allegedly brings gun
A Southwest Philadelphia high school was locked down and dismissed early Wednesday after the building's weapons detection system showed signs of a gun in a backpack, police and the School District of Philadelphia said.

Officers responded to the school at 6700 Elmwood Avenue around 10 a.m. and began the lockdown procedure.

"At this time, two male individuals believed to have brought the firearm onto the premises have been detained. However, the firearm has not yet been located or recovered," a Philadelphia police spokesperson said.

Counter-terrorism and SWAT units were also called to the scene and began investigating.

School safety officers helped secure the building before police arrived and then searched for the weapon classroom by classroom, Principal Brian R. Johnson said in a letter to parents.

"The possession of any weapon – whether real or lookalike – by a student in school is not tolerated by the District. The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority. We encourage our families to speak with their children about the role they play in keeping our schoolssafe, as well as the dangers and serious consequences of the possession of weapons,"Johnson wrote.

Students who may feel frightened and concerned were encouraged to talk to the school counselors.

