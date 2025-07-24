After open-heart surgery, this N.J. track coach with over 50 years of experience isn't done producing stars

N.J. track coach Barry Jackson recovering from open-heart surgery, says still has more to give

Barry Jackson has been coaching track for 54 years. Laughing, joking and producing stars at 10 New Jersey high schools, including five schools in South Jersey.

"I think everyone likes to have fun in what they do, and that was very important to me," Jackson, the assistant track coach at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, said. "I try to keep it humorous, but I want them to get a little lesson."

Through laughs and lessons, Jackson has coached countless New Jersey state champions and even Olympic gold medalists. The 75-year-old has been an assistant track coach at Eastern Regional High School since 2016.

"I just love coaching kids, and I think it's a gift that god has given me," Jackson said. "In that, he's not done with me yet. That's what's kept me going."

CBS News Philadelphia

His heart is for his athletes, but that heart started to decline after his doctor discovered a severe blockage.

"He said, 'What we're going to have to do is open heart surgery,' And after he said that, my wife almost passed out," Jackson said.

His first reaction wasn't about his health.

"I won't be able to coach," Jackson said.

After a successful surgery, Jackson endured months of occupational, physical and cardiac therapy, but like the athletes he coaches, he was ready to cross the finish line.

"When I was in the hospital, I had to learn to be patient," Jackson said. "I wanted to walk up and down the hall, and let's get it done. They're monitoring you, and they'll say, 'Mr. Jackson, slow down.'"

CBS News Philadelphia

Jackson even created a circular track course in his house that he'd rigorously walk on as part of his road to recovery, while still keeping up with his athletes.

"But I would talk on the phone and tell them some of the workouts," Jackson said, "and every once in a while, I would go up to watch practice."

Jackson was back on the track only five months after his open heart surgery.

"It felt wonderful," Jackson said. "I felt like it was a new life. It was almost a new birth."

Jackson even helped coach an athlete to win three national titles this summer upon his return. In his words, he's "not done yet."