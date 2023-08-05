Watch CBS News
CORRECTION: Barricade situation ends with no arrest in Philadelphia gym

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police were called at 2:35 p.m. for what was believed to be a man with a gun inside a gym in the 3200 block of Fox Street in the Tioga-Nicetown Section of the city.  Police arrived a few minutes later.  They evacuated everyone from the gym and the hair salon next door.

Three hours later they gave the all clear.  No one was arrested.  People were allowed back in the businesses around 5:30 p.m.

Editor's Note: Earlier in the day, CBS News Philadelphia identified the gym as Planet Fitness.  That was incorrect. Planet Fitness was not involved in this incident. We apologize for the error.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 8:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

