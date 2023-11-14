5 injured in school bus crash on Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township, Ocean County

5 injured in school bus crash on Garden State Parkway

5 injured in school bus crash on Garden State Parkway

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township on Tuesday, Ocean County Dispatch said.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 68 on the highway, according to Ocean County Dispatch.

The five people have non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch said.

The crash is under investigation.