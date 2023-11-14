5 injured in school bus crash on Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township, Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Five people were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed on the Garden State Parkway in Barnegat Township on Tuesday, Ocean County Dispatch said.
The crash happened near Mile Marker 68 on the highway, according to Ocean County Dispatch.
The five people have non-life-threatening injuries, dispatch said.
The crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.