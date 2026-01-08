2-alarm fire destroys barn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

A fire destroyed a barn in Pennsylvania on Thursday and caused one nearby business to temporarily close due to a power outage.

Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 4900 block of Durham Road in Kintnersville, Bucks County.

Chopper 3 was over the fire, showing flames and a lot of white smoke. Most of the barn appeared to be fully burnt to the ground.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear at this time if anyone was inside the barn, if there are any injuries or how it started.

The fire has impacted a nearby farmer's market. Rick's Egg Farm posted on social media that it was temporarily closed because of a power outage caused by the blaze, which is on the same road as the farmer's market. The owner posted that they would post on social media when they are able to reopen.