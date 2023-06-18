Watch CBS News
Local News

5-year-old, Philadelphia man shot in Bala Cynwyd: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: June 18, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: June 18, 2023 (AM) 02:51

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooting during a custody exchange in Bala Cynwyd left a 5-year-old and man hospitalized early Sunday morning, Lower Merion Township police said. 

The shooting happened in the parking lot of 145 East City Avenue, according to police. 

The 5-year-old was shot in the foot, police said. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot multiple times and taken to Lankenau Hospital. 

Police said both victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a custody exchange. The alleged shooter is in custody, police said. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 4:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.