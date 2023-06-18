5-year-old, Philadelphia man shot in Bala Cynwyd: police

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) -- A shooting during a custody exchange in Bala Cynwyd left a 5-year-old and man hospitalized early Sunday morning, Lower Merion Township police said.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of 145 East City Avenue, according to police.

The 5-year-old was shot in the foot, police said. He was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. A 31-year-old Philadelphia man was shot multiple times and taken to Lankenau Hospital.

Police said both victims' injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities said the shooting happened during a custody exchange. The alleged shooter is in custody, police said.