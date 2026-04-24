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Pennsylvania bagel shop owner charged with indecent assault and harassment, police searching for more victims

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

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A Bensalem, Pennsylvania, bagel shop owner has been charged after police say he acted inappropriately toward his employees over several years.

Bagelocity Soup King owner Larry Ferreira, 59, is charged with indecent assault and harassment, Bensalem police said in a news release.

Police said the investigation began when a former employee reached out and reported "ongoing workplace harassment and inappropriate conduct" by Ferreira.

larry-ferreira-bagel-shop-owner-charged-with-indecent-assault.jpg
Larry Ferreira, owner of Bagelocity Soup King. Bensalem, Pennsylvania Police Department

After that, detectives spoke to current and former employees of the business on Bensalem Boulevard. The employees reported similar behavior by Ferreira both in person and in cellphone communication, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may be a victim to reach out at 215-633-3719.

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