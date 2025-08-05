How tariffs could shape parents' budget for back-to-school shopping in Pennsylvania

How tariffs are shaping families' budgets for back-to-school shopping in Ardmore

How tariffs are shaping families' budgets for back-to-school shopping in Ardmore

How tariffs are shaping families' budgets for back-to-school shopping in Ardmore

Across the Delaware Valley, families are gearing up for a new school year.

For 13-year-old Ethan Lief, that means summer is winding down.

"School can be annoying, but it's overall, not that bad," Ethan Lief said.

The National Retail Federation said nearly half of families started shopping early this year because they're worried that tariffs could drive prices higher.

But for many, like Ethan's mom, the shopping checklist is still far from done.

"I was just talking to my son [Ethan] today, that we haven't even looked at the list. We're feeling a little behind on that," Chabiba Lief said.

Community giveaways are helping families stretch their budgets.

M.J. Jaman picked up backpacks for both of his daughters in Millbourne.

"Definitely school supplies and their clothing, I have to spend — I have to go to shop for their clothing also," he said.

A steady stream of shoppers filed in and out at a Target in Ardmore, hunting for deals.

Chabiba Lief estimates she'll spend between $50-$100 to get her kids ready this year and said everything seems to cost more.

The National Retail Federation estimates families will spend more than $858 with students in elementary through high school, with electronics and clothing being the big-ticket items.

"It's a lot, but I think that the prices have gone up," Chabiba Lief said.

With only a few weeks left until the first bell rings, the pressure is on for families to get everything they need.