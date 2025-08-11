Experts warn of back-to-school shopping scams, offer tips on saving as concerns over higher prices rise

Many families are bracing for sticker shock as back-to-school shopping gets underway. The National Retail Federation says nearly half of families started shopping early over concerns about tariffs driving up prices.

But if you're on the hunt for deals, experts say to make sure you're watching out for scams.

"We're all looking for deals, and what attackers do is they exploit this," former FBI counterintelligence operative and cybersecurity expert Eric O'Neil said.

With the average cost per child for just the basic classroom essentials now up to around $144, it can be tempting to go for the lowest price you can find. But O'Neil warns that scammers have done their homework, which means that deep discount could be a fake.

O'Neil says scammers send out phishing emails advertising big deals or post ads you might see while scrolling through social media. It's all in an effort to get you to click on their fake website, where they can steal your banking information.

"They know that everybody is out there scrolling, and you'll see this amazing reel or this amazing ad that'll pop up. And then the parents will go to a website that has good grammar and images, and they'll even put reviews in there that they've created, but the whole thing is manufactured by criminals," he said.

To avoid this, only shop with retailers you know and go directly to their websites. If you are tempted to try a new site, be sure to check reviews or complaints before you order. If the deal seems too good to be true, O'Neil says it probably is.

But that doesn't mean you still can't save.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says the best place to start shopping is at home. First, see what you already have that you might be able to reuse. Then consider second-hand when it comes to those back-to-school outfits, she said.

"There are many resale sites online that make it easier to find the name brands your kids really want," Woroch said. "I like sites like Poshmark, The Real Real, Tradesy, ThredUp, these are sites that sell second-hand fashion for 50-80% off regular retail prices. Sometimes you get the tags still on them."

Likewise, she says you can do the same with electronics by looking for certified refurbished gadgets. For example, Woroch said you can save 56% off the refurbished Fire HD 10 Plus tablet at Amazon. Just make sure you're buying through a reputable store that offers a warranty like Amazon Renewed or Best Buy, according to Woroch.

When it comes to figuring out whether you're actually getting a deal, Woroch says sites like CamelCamelCamel, or browser extensions like Honey can help you shop smarter by showing you an item's price history.

"This will tell you if that deal that retailer is promoting is, in fact, the lowest selling price," Woroch said. "You can actually set sale alerts using tools like Karma, and this will alert you when that product does go on sale."

Woroch also suggests buying discount gift cards from apps like CardCash to use toward school purchases at stores like Macy's and Office Depot.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.