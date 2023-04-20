Avelo Airlines plans to nearly triple service in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Avelo Airlines has announced a service expansion at Wilmington-New Castle Airport.

Avelo says it plans to nearly triple its direct flights to and from Delaware, and the company is adding nine new destinations around the end of June 2023:

Charleston, South Carolina

Daytona Beach, Florida

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina

Melbourne/Cocoa Beach, Florida

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina

Savannah Georgia/Hilton Head, South Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina

The airline says pricing for some of those flights starts at $29 one way. Daytona Beach and Cocoa Beach start at $49 for a one way ticket.

Avelo already was flying nonstop between Wilmington and Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach in Florida, the company said in an emailed statement.

The airline set up shop at the airport back in February.