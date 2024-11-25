Watch CBS News
Philadelphia fashion designer becomes global brand with '90s music-inspired trends

By Wakisha Bailey

A young fashion designer in Pennsylvania, whose trends are inspired by Philadelphia '90s music, has become a global brand.

Meet Avee Charles, who says she grew up in Philadelphia neo-soul.

"The home of Brotherly Love, Boyz II Men, Jazmine Sullivan and Jill Scott," Charles said. "I grew up on those people."

Charles is one of the newest designers redefining fashion during New York Fashion Week.

"I ask myself, 'Where does the time go?'" Charles said. "I was 19, 20 years old when I started my brand."

Her contemporary brand is called AVEEATION.

As a first-generation Jamaican, Charles learned how to stitch from her grandmother when she was 6 years old. After years of perfecting her craft, Charles' life changed in 2022 when the SHEIN X global brand began showcasing her designs.

Charles recently relaunched a men's collection in collaboration with Off Script, an AI technology app.

Charles is what many would call cutting-edge, but she's still humbly a Philly girl.

"A lot of the doors that closed on me, it's because God had bigger plans," Charles said. "So now, I'm in Harper's Bazaar to Elle magazine. So, thank you for shutting the door. It helped me."

Next, Charles hopes to get her designs in brick-and-mortar stores and be featured in Paris Fashion Week by next year.

