Authorities searching for overdue boater off coast of Cape May Villas

CAPE MAY VILLAS, N.J. (CBS) -- A search is underway for an overdue boater in Cape May County. The Coast Guard says 33-year-old Christian Johnathon Hosford was last seen around sunset on Monday in a 10-foot John boat near his home in Cape May Villas.

A friend of Hosford's contacted the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders when he didn't come back at his expected time, which was around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities are searching in the area about 1 mile east of Cape May Villas.

Hosford reportedly did not have a life jacket, a whistle or any other safety gear with him at the time.

A number of rescue crews are searching for Hosford including, Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, Coast Guard Station Cape May 29-foot Response Boat-Small, Coast Guard Station Fortesque 29-foot Response Boat-Small, Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch, New Jersey State Police helicopter, New Jersey State Police boat crew.

If you have any information contact Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center at 215-271-4940.