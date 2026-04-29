6-year-old New Jersey girl with rare disease surprised with trip to Walt Disney World

Most 6-year-olds have no concept of how challenging life can be. Aurora Dessicino of Absecon, New Jersey, knows all too well. A year ago, Aurora was diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease.

Being the center of attention in an unknown setting didn't sit well with Aurora, at least not at first. But the nerves dissipated as Make-A-Wish New Jersey and The Learning Experience in Blackwood rolled out the red carpet to announce that Aurora, her mom, dad and three brothers will soon be heading to Walt Disney World.

"Today so far has been overwhelming," Joseph Dessicino, Aurora's father, said. "Just full of faith and hope and gratefullness."

"It's an exciting day for sure that Aurora's well enough to have a wish," mother Gigi Dessicino said.

What you saw on Wednesday — the joy, the smiles, the party — was the happy after all. But the story behind how Aurora arrived at this day is hard to comprehend.

"Aurora was born perfectly healthy," Joseph Dessicino said. "And out of nowhere, she got this super rare disease, pulmonary hypertension that only 2,000 people have in America and probably about 500 of them being children."

"When we got to the hospital, they told us that if it were another day, another week, she wouldn't have made it," Gigi Dessicino said.

Aurora's condition is notoriously difficult to diagnose and life-threatening.

"We spent two months in the cardiac ICU," Gigi Dessicino said. "She was in complete heart failure. To say we were shocked is an understatement."

With the help of family, friends, their community in Absecon, their church, Joseph Dessicino's union and a few calls from civic leaders, Aurora was able to receive an experimental medication that made all the difference.

"It's truly amazing to see how far she has come," Gigi Dessicino said. "We don't know what her future holds, but we have so much hope."

Not surprisingly, all the experiences her family has had have changed them.

"We celebrate all the little things in life that we used to take for granted," Gigi Dessicino said. "And every day is truly a blessing with her."

Aurora and her family will enjoy six nights in Kissimmee, including a special dining experience at the Royal Banquet Hall in Epcot with Aurora's favorite princesses.