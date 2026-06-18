A summer religious, cultural festival will continue on heels of devastating fire at historic Delaware church

For more than two centuries, Mother African Union Church in Wilmington, Delaware, stood the test of time and served as a pillar of faith in the community.

A fire in May ripped through the church's hallowed walls and may have structurally destroyed much of the building, but it did not destroy the drive to continue a historic religious and cultural summer festival.

"The August Quarterly, which is an offspring of Mother African Union, which is one of the longest-standing African American cultural festivals in the country," the Rev. Carolyn Cavaness said.

Cavaness is the 53rd pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia, the sister church of Mother African Union. Although about 40 miles separate the two historic churches, their deep-seated religious connection crosses all boundaries.

"We come out of the same womb, out of the same movement, as acts of resistance," Cavaness said, "and the power of people of color to gather and express their religious faith freely."

CBS News Philadelphia sat down with Cavaness to talk about the importance of the August Quarterly Festival, which happens the last week of August. This year, it's more important than ever on the heels of the devastating fire.

"To come together here in the first state of Delaware and to lift up the spirit of people of African descent, religious expression, but also the great community and culture," Cavaness said. "It's a weeklong of services, music. It's a big family reunion. People ascending from all different walks of life."

Hundreds of people from around the country enjoy the weeklong event.

"We're talking about a time of over 200 years ago where Black people did not have resources," Ayanna Khan-Flowers, president and CEO of the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, said. "We're talking about lack of resources, opportunity, political influence, banking, all of the things. This event was created to build community, to build networks."

The networking and resources have evolved over the decades. Black businesses have flourished, and the backbone of the event has never been stronger.

"You can be at this event and meet our congresswoman and meet our senators. You meet elected officials, leaders, community builders, business owners, residents," Khan-Flowers said. "You will meet everyone at this event."

Crucial mental health resources will also be available.

"One of the things that is really important for us at Network Connect is building community capacity," Network Connect founder Cierra Hall-Hipkins said. "We do that by focusing on skill building and connecting to resources. August Quarterly serves as a great avenue or event to do that."

Cavaness will make history this year.

"I have been asked to close out the August Quarterly, the first for a female to have been given this honor," Cavaness said.

Although she's still working on her sermon for that day, the resounding message of hope, healing and church history of resilience will shine through.

"I am excited that in spite of this devastation, for them to know how many are cheering them on, are here to support them and to help in charting the course forward," Cavaness said.