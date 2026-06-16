Despite tragedy, Delaware's Mother African Union Church preserving past and shaping the future

For more than 200 years, Mother African Union Church in Wilmington, Delaware has been a spiritual celebration of African American freedom.

It provides a chance to gather, renew community bonds and worship. The August Quarterly Festival is a beacon of Black culture, born out of the historic church.

"It's a legacy that's still living with us today, that it's still breathing, it's still thriving," said Hannah Grantham, Director of the Mitchell Center for African American Heritage.

But the sacred institution, founded in 1813, is now in ruins. Only part of its frame and stone walls are still standing after fierce flames ripped through the church last month.

"You really feel helpless because you're watching this thing that you love, you know, go up in smoke," the Rev. Ruben McElrath said.

McElrath has been a member of Mother Church since 1998. He lives directly across the street, and his view has changed drastically.

"I think about the memories, all the great services that we had in the church," McElrath said.

The church has deep roots in the community. To preserve that past, church leaders partnered with the Delaware Historical Society long before the fire.

Plans to produce an exhibition and documentary about Mother African Union Church have pivoted, but are still moving forward.

"The documentary is still on track," Grantham said, "but I think it's going to be a longer production now, so that we have a more full story."

The August Quarterly will still take place this year. Leaders are also collaborating with the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, and it will be part of 40 cultural festivals highlighted around the country to mark America's 250th celebration.

"We wanted to find examples of festival programs that are rooted in distinctive pieces of the American story," Clifford Murphy, director of the Smithsonian's Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, said.

"It is just a wonderful testimony of how great the nation is and the legacy of what god does for us," Rev. McElrath said.

It's a festival that's fundamental in Delaware, and despite a major setback, Mother Church is still shaping the future.