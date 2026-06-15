Historic Mother African Union Church rebuilds after fire: "The doors are still open"

For more than 200 years, Mother African Union Church has stood as a symbol of faith, freedom and resilience.

Now, after a devastating fire nearly a month ago, the historic Wilmington, Delaware, congregation is leaning on that same foundation as members begin the long road to rebuild.

On May 17, flames ripped through the church, leaving the sanctuary in ruins and destroying its iconic steeple. But even as the building burned, the congregation's faith remained.

"In the natural, I see devastation," said Dr. Ronald Whittaker II, lead pastor of Mother African Union Church. "But as a man of faith, the doors are still open."

Whittaker walked through the church's red doors five years ago as lead pastor. Today, he is guiding the congregation through one of its darkest chapters.

"I knew about our historic significance. I knew everything we had been known for in the community," Whittaker said. "But the last two weeks has taken that weight to another level."

The church's roots reach back more than two centuries. Rev. Peter Spencer founded what would become the first independent African American religious denomination in the country. Mother African Union Church was founded decades before Juneteenth, born out of racist policies and structures that excluded people of African descent from worshipping freely.

"Beyond the spiritual component, people wanted to worship in a way that aligned with their cultural experiences," Whittaker said.

That legacy of faith, self-determination and community has endured for generations. Many of the church's stories are preserved at the Delaware Historical Society, but Whittaker believes the most important history is still being written.

As the congregation works to rebuild, members are also trying to save what they can — from pews to choir robes and sacred artifacts.

For Whittaker, the red doors still standing are more than what remains of the building. They are a symbol that the church's story is far from over.

"It's also a story of when life knocks you down, you can get back up again," Whittaker said.

That message of resilience has echoed through Mother African Union Church for more than two centuries — and its congregation is determined to carry it forward.