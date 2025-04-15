Aubrey Wu found: Pennsylvania girl reported missing located in Georgia, authorities say

Missing Palmer Township, Pennsylvania resident Enci "Aubrey" Wu has been located more than three months after she went missing, authorities announced Tuesday.

Northampton County District Attorney Stephen Baratta held a news conference with more details Tuesday.

Wu was found in Jasper, Georgia, a small town about 60 miles north of Atlanta, Baratta said.

"Enci had been residing for a period of time in Georgia, and that she had some relationships established with individuals, and as a result, the Georgia authorities are still investigating the circumstances of Enci residing in Georgia and the relationships she had," Baratta said.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is continuing, he added.

Wu is currently in the custody of Georgia authorities, who will have to determine whether and when she will be transferred to the custody of child protective services in Pennsylvania.

Baratta said his office and law enforcement are not involved in that transfer.

"We are aware and we've been aware of numerous allegations with regard to alleged criminal or concerning behavior. On social media, there were allegations discussing human trafficking and there are references to past relationships and concerns about what present relationships Enci has. But at this point in time, all the allegations are currently under investigation, and we have no comment as to where we are with those."