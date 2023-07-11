Attention Beyhive: Tips for Beyoncé's Club Renaissance at the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Welcome to Club Renaissance.

After traveling all over Europe in May, Beyoncé starts Club Renaissance in the U.S. with her first show in Philadelphia this week. CBS News Philadelphia has you covered for everything you need to know.

The estimated setlist is about two and half hours long so it's easy to assume the concert will be at least three hours. The Queen Bee manages to squeeze all seven of her studio albums into the setlist and even a soundtrack.

Preparations for the show started around Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before going to the Linc.

The Renaissance World Tour makes a stop in Philadelphia on Wednesday, July 12 at the Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m.

The Linc has a lengthy A-Z info breakdown of the stadium from accessibility to will call. Other breakdowns the Linc has are:

Will Call at the Linc opens at 5 p.m. next to the Xfinity Gate and all gates at the Linc will open at 5 p.m. The show is expected to start a 7 p.m.

According to the Linc, concertgoers with floor seats must enter at South Gate which is the south end of 11th Street facing Wells Fargo Center.

A few weeks before the world tour enters the U.S., the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh released a statement on July 5 about the Renaissance World Tour being canceled for the August 3 show. The stadium states production logistics and scheduling issues as part of the reason for the show to cancel.

SEPTA is helping out the Beyhive with the Bey Way to Go adding 10 trains to the regular Broad Street Line to NRG Station. Officials say the trains will leave every 10 minutes from 6:05 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Philly, we're up next! 🪩@Beyonce is coming to Philly this week and we’ve got you covered with some tips on how to stay safe and enjoy your time at the Renaissance World Tour! #RWT! pic.twitter.com/BqaKiktXnU — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) July 11, 2023

Queen B of Houston is very familiar with the City of Brotherly Love as she has been in the city multiple times for the Made in America Festival, the OTR II Tour, and on her Formation World Tour.

Jay-Z sang Happy Birthday to Beyoncé with help from the crowd one year and she even had a honey lavender-flavored birthday cake made by a Fishtown baker.

Beyoncé kicked off 2023 with a ring, surpassing the most Grammy wins of all time winning her 32nd Grammy for best dance/electronic album at the 65th Grammys in February.