Who will win the "Album of the Year" Grammy?

Beyoncé is tied as the most decorated artist in history after receiving her 31st Grammy for best R&B song at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

With her win on Sunday for her song "Cuff It," her third of the night, the singer is tied with the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. She is nominated in several other categories, and just one more win will put her over the top.

The singer was not present to accept her award on Sunday, with host Trevor Noah blaming Los Angeles traffic.

Beyoncé, who has already won the most Grammys of any female artist, received nominations for major categories like record of the year, song of the year and album of the year, the latter of which she has never won.