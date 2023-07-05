Beyonce fans in Pittsburgh aren't too happy about canceled show

Some Beyoncé fans received disappointing news on Wednesday: her show in Pittsburgh this August is no longer happening.

Beyoncé was set to perform in Pittsburgh on August 3 as part of her Renaissance World Tour, but Acrisure Stadium, where Beyoncé was slated to perform, released a statement on its Instagram account saying the show is now canceled.

"Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place," the stadium said. "Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase."

Some fans took to social media to share their disappointment.

One user tweeted, "I don't want a refund for the RWT in Pittsburgh I wanna go to the show! I had floor seats!" Another user tweeted, "Beyoncé did not just cancel the Pittsburgh concert omg I'm sick to my stomach."

I don’t want a refund for the RWT in Pittsburgh I wanna go to the show! I had floor seats! @Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/NR735lGTcV — Ray Green (@ray_green_) July 5, 2023

Beyonce is still scheduled to perform in Detroit on July 26, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 29 and 30, and in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 5.