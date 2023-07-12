Beyoncé in Philadelphia: Renaissance World Tour takes over the Linc

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- BeyHive, get ready. Beyoncé will kick off her U.S. leg of the Renaissance World Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on Wednesday night.

There was a mad rush Wednesday to get in line and get the stage ready for Queen Bey herself.

Tens of thousands of fans will pack the Linc and they've been waiting for this day.

Traffic check

The concert starts at 7 p.m., but the gates will open before that. You're going to see a lot of added volume as you travel for your evening commute in South Philadelphia. Expect added volume on I-95, the Schuylkill Express, Broad Street and Girard Street Bridge.

Think about avoiding Pattison and Packer Avenues if you're not going to the concert. The Columbus Boulevard is also expected to look a bit heavy.

SEPTA is adding extra local service on its Broad Street Line, with 10 additional trains running every 10 or so minutes running from 6:05 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Bey Day coffee

The superstar is set to take the stage Wednesday, but businesses like Social House Eatery and Café are celebrating all day long.

The café is selling six Beyoncé-inspired drinks, including "Love on Top," which is strawberry and pink dust.

The South Street coffee house says they also did something similar for The Eras tour when Taylor Swift is in town.

"Picking a song title and thinking, 'OK, what drink makes me think of this?'" Cassidy Fairey with Social House said, "And so, it's kind of fun if you're looking for a fun, celebratory drink but not wanting to do a cocktail."

There is another drink on the menu: "Alien Superstar Soda." It has passion fruit with color-changing sprinkles.

All of the Beyoncé-inspired drinks are available until Social House closes at 3 p.m. Wednesday.