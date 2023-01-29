Attempted carjacking victim opens fire on suspect: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An attempted carjacking in North Philadelphia leaves the suspect hospitalized after one of the intended victims shoots him, police say. The incident happened on the 1800 block of North Mascher Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 17-year-old man opened the car door of a parked Honda Civic. They also say he had a gun which he pointed at the two people inside the car.

One of the people inside the car did not only have a license to carry but also utilized his firearm and opened fire on the 17-year-old, authorities say.

The suspect was found a block south of the incident with gunshot wounds to the chest and right shoulder. Police transported the 17-year-old to Temple University Hospital where was placed in stable condition.

They arrested the hospitalized suspect and recovered his weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.