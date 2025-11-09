1 teenager killed, another wounded in Atlantic City, New Jersey shooting Friday

A teenage boy was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday evening, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Arkansas Avenue.

Atlantic City police officers responded to reports of gunshots on the block and found a 15-year-old who had been shot multiple times.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead there.

A 17-year-old was also hospitalized with gunshot wounds but is expected to recover.

There's no word on what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.