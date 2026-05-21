Despite rainy weather, Atlantic City, New Jersey, is primed for busy Memorial Day weekend

It may not have been a picture-perfect beach day, but some people still got a jump start on Memorial Day weekend down the Jersey Shore.

"It's always nice to be at the shore, the ocean is just mesmerizing and makes me happy," said Susan Carpineta, who was visiting from Northeast Philly.

"I just love hearing the crashing of the waves when you're on the beach, there's nothing like it," said Robin Olesky, who is from King of Prussia.

At Beach Apparel on Atlantic City's boardwalk, Abdul Rauf was getting his store ready for the rush of people and his 18th season opening.

Rauf said Memorial Day is one of the busiest weekends down the shore, but his sales depend on the weather.

"We had a lot of rain last year, and it looks like it's going to be the same this year too, but let's see what goes," Rauf said. "We need 80 degrees every day."

Visit Atlantic City says millions of dollars have been spent on advertising encouraging families to create memory-making moments in AC. Despite the forecast, officials said it appears to be working.

"Every property is literally sold out right now in Atlantic City for the weekend, and that's a wonderful start of our Summer," Gary Musich, the CEO of Visit Atlantic City, said.

Leslie Browne and Eric Devore spent the past two nights in a hotel, but they plan to drive back to South Philly on Friday to avoid the crowds.

"One of our favorite things to do is just people watch, enjoy the people, the sights, the sounds, the smells, the boardwalk pizza," Devore said.

Mayor Marty Small will unlock the ocean Friday afternoon to welcome the unofficial start of summer.

The Atlantic City Beach Patrol said lifeguards have spent the week getting all their equipment ready, and they will be in the stands beginning Saturday.