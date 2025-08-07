New Jersey rower Lexi Gormley going for gold at championship in Lithuania

Before she packs her bags for Stanford University, 17-year-old Lexi Gormley is chasing gold — halfway across the world.

The recent Atlantic City High School graduate is representing Team USA in the World Rowing Junior Championships in Lithuania, competing in the prestigious Women's Junior 8 event.

"Physically, it takes a toll on our entire bodies," Lexi said, reflecting on the intense training that got her here.

She's no stranger to international competition. Last year, Lexi earned a bronze medal with her team at the Under-19 World Championship in Canada.

This time, she's aiming higher.

Lexi's rowing journey began just a few years ago — a surprising turn for a standout high school basketball player. Her father, a former Temple rower, encouraged her to try something new.

"I'd been playing basketball for 10 years. I gave [rowing] a shot and I fell in love with it," she said.

Atlantic City High School grad Lexi Gormley poses with her family as she commits to Stanford University. Lexi Gormley

This summer, Lexi trained at the U.S. Rowing Training Center in Chula Vista, California, where she bonded with teammates and prepared to take on the world.

"To go through all this training with my best friends makes it so much more special," she said.

"Walking down the racecourse, seeing all the other countries… speaking different languages — all with the same goal in mind. It was unreal."

Now in Lithuania, Lexi is focused on one thing: going after gold.

"This is — first of all — I'm filled with excitement. And second, it's my first time in Europe. It's just going to be such a cool experience."

After the race, Lexi will begin her next chapter at Stanford University, where she'll join their elite crew team and major in economics.

Her parents are in the stands this weekend, proudly cheering her on.

Preliminary races begin Thursday and the finals take place Sunday.