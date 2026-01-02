Atlantic City Expressway to go cashless as tolls rise for all drivers

Beginning Sunday the Atlantic City Expressway will switch to all electronic tolling, and drivers across the board will see a 3% toll increase.

"I think it's sad, I think that everything is going up and how much can they take from us? They just keep taking and taking and taking," Marlton resident, Sharon Torrance said.

A new toll-by-plate system will replace cash payments at toll plazas. If you have an E-ZPass, you will continue to be billed that way. For drivers that do not have an E-ZPass, cameras will scan your license plate and a bill will be sent in the mail, charging a higher toll than the E-ZPass fee.

"I'm retired, so I'm going to feel some of this," Cape May County resident, John Farrow said.

According to the South Jersey Transportation Authority, to drive the length of the Expressway from Route 42 in Washington Township to Atlantic City with an E-ZPass will cost drivers in a passenger car $6.30. The toll by plate rate will be $13.60, which is more than double. Rates are different for trucks and buses.

Farrow was one of many people in line Friday afternoon signing up for an E-ZPass at the new Customer Service Center inside the Frank Farley Plaza.

"When I saw it's cheaper to go with the E-ZPass than paying regular cash I said yeah I'll go do it," Farrow said.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority says the change to cashless tolling is the way of the future, and it will be a smoother and faster experience for drivers.

"It's just a lot safer for our customers that travel on the roadway it makes a smoother experience we won't have traffic backups," Karen Hutchings, the Director of Tolls for SJTA said.

Hutchings says once a driver gets a bill in the mail they will have 30 days to pay it, if not a $5 penalty fee will be charged.

Cashless tolling could also be coming to the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, but nothing has been decided yet.