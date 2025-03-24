New Jersey's Atlantic City Aquarium reopens for the first time in 5 years

Atlantic City Aquarium will open Monday for the first time in 5 years

Reintroducing the newly renovated South Jersey attraction, it's the Atlantic City Aquarium! After closing its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the Atlantic City Aquarium has reopened and is ready to welcome visitors once again!

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. joined aquarium staff and city leaders on Monday for an official ribbon cutting outside the building before taking a first look inside with city partners and stakeholders.

According to a release from the city, the new and improved AC Aquarium at Historic Gardner's Basin has more than 100 species, including Groman, a 225-pound Loggerhead Sea Turtle, along with several diamondback turtles, southern and cow nose rays, sea horses, pipe fish, lionfish, horseshoe crabs — just to name a few.

The aquarium also debuted new exhibits, like its "Under the Sea" coloring area, hurricane simulator and photo booth. Come summer 2025, there will also be six hands-on touch tanks with daily feeding shows for visitors to enjoy.

So how did this all come about? Before the South Jersey attraction closed its doors in 2020, grant funding was secured from the NJ Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for necessary capital improvements. However, the much-needed improvements were greater than originally expected and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on supply chains created delays in the construction schedule.

The aquarium has since implemented new roofing, windows, flooring, decking, bathroom renovations, HVAC replacement, lighting replacements, interior drywall replacement and painting, new doors at several locations, duct work, and electrical and plumbing repairs. The city secured more money for exterior upgrades through the American Rescue Plan so the building could look brand new both inside and out.

The aquarium is now open seven days a week from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ticket prices are available online.

